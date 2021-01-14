Foto Notizia | La neve non ferma la consegna dei vaccini a Camerino, grazie alla Polizia

Home Cronaca Cronaca Macerata

La neve non ferma la consegna dei vaccini a Camerino, grazie alla Polizia

La neve non ferma la consegna dei vaccini a Camerino, grazie alla Polizia (foto Polizia di Stato - Twitter)

La neve non ha ferma il trasporto del vaccino anti covid e questa grazie anche alla Polizia Stradale di Macerata che ha scortato i corrieri speciali della DHL con i vaccini che sono stati consegnati all’ospedale di Camerino.

I vaccini erano arrivati dapprima all’aeroporto di Falconara Marittima per essere successivamente smistati agli ospedali marchigiani.



