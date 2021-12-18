Home Cultura

Ripatransone, Annullamento conferenza di Massimo Arcangeli del 18 dicembre

Si comunica che per cause di forza maggiore, la conferenza prevista per il 18 dicembre, presso la Sala Consiliare del Comune di Ripatransone, tenuta dal Prof. Massimo Arcangeli viene annullata.

Si valuterà recupero primaverile.

