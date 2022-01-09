Home Cronaca

Montelupone, scuole chiuse causa neve

Montelupone
Montelupone (Foto d’archivio)

Si informa che nella giornata di domani (lunedì 10 gennaio) causa neve le scuole di Montelupone di ogni ordine e grado resteranno chiuse, come disposto dal Sindaco.

L’Amministrazione Comunale

