Costa extends suspension of its cruises until april 30

Due to the protracted emergency situation for the global pandemic of Covid-19 and the further introduction of containment measures – such as ports closure and restrictions on the movement of people – which do not actually allow to operate, Costa Cruises has decided to extend the voluntary suspension of its cruises until April 30, 2020.

As previously communicated, the cruises currently underway are ending their current itinerary only to allow guests to disembark and return home. Costa Cruises is taking steps to inform travel agents and customers affected by the changes, that they will receive a voucher equal to what the Company has earned, as a form of greater guarantee for travelers.

Per il protrarsi della situazione di emergenza legata alla pandemia globale di Covid-19 e con l’ulteriore introduzione di misure di contenimento quali chiusura porti e restrizioni alla circolazione delle persone che non consentono di fatto di operare, Costa Crociere ha deciso di estendere la sospensione volontaria delle sue crociere sino al 30 Aprile 2020.